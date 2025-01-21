Lukas Dostal News: Yields five goals in loss
Dostal stopped 24 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.
Dostal had a poor performance while dropping to 1-3-1 over five outings in January. The Panthers scored three times in the first period and then added two more early in the third to squash the Ducks' chance of a comeback. The 24-year-old netminder is now 11-13-4 with a 2.96 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 28 appearances, but January's been his only really bad month so far. Dostal has been alternating starts with John Gibson -- if that pattern holds, Gibson would face the Penguins on Thursday, while Dostal's next start would be Saturday against the Predators.
