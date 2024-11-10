Mackenzie Blackwood News: Shuts out former team

Blackwood posted a 44-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Devils.

This was Blackwood's first start back in New Jersey since he was traded to San Jose prior to last season. He's yet to give up a goal to his former club -- he exited a start versus the Devils in February due to injury, stopping 13 shots before he was forced from that game. Blackwood is now 3-4-2 this season with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage. His shutout Sunday was the 11th of his career and first in 20224-25. Vitek Vanecek will likely get the nod for Monday's game versus the Flyers.