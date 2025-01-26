Mark Scheifele News: Collects pair of points in win

Scheifele scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Scheifele snapped a quiet stretch in which he logged just one assist over a four-game span. This was his third multi-point effort over 12 contests in January, and he has six goals and six assists for the month. He's up to 28 tallies, 28 helpers, 119 shots on net, 41 hits, 42 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 51 appearances this season. Scheifele remains above a point-per-game pace, a level of production he hasn't achieved over a full season since 2021-22.