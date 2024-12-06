Mark Stone News: Grabs power-play helper in return

Stone notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Stone missed 14 games with a lower-body injury, but he didn't appear to have any limitations in his return. He logged 19:25 of ice time and played in all situations as usual. Stone has been held off the scoresheet in just one of 14 games so far, racking up six goals, 16 assists, nine power-play points, 28 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 14 outings. Fantasy managers who haven't already activated Stone don't have to act immediately, but be sure to get him back in the lineup prior to Thursday's game versus the Jets, which will be a return to the Winnipeg native's hometown.