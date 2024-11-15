Mason Marchment News: Another multi-point effort
Marchment recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.
Marchment was one of five Stars who recorded at least two points in this huge win and has recorded seven points over his last two outings -- both games in which the Stars have scored seven goals. The star winger has quickly ended the talk of a possible slump after he went pointless in four straight outings between Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, a span in which he also missed a contest due to an undisclosed injury, but he remains a key component in one of the league's top offensive units. Marchment is up to 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 14 games this season.
