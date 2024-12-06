Mason Marchment News: Makes things interesting

Marchment scored a goal on six shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Marchment scored for the second game in a row and the sixth time in seven contests. He brought the Stars within a goal with 2:34 left in the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. It doesn't look like Marchment will be slowed down by the long-term absence of Tyler Seguin (hip). Marchment is now at 12 goals, 26 points, 59 shots on net, 27 PIM, 41 hits and a plus-14 rating over 25 appearances in a second-line role this year.