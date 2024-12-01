Mason Marchment News: Reaches 10-goal mark in win

Marchment scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Marchment put himself on the highlight reel, winning a race to the puck and then dazzling with a backhand shot that evaded both Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck. This gave Marchment six points over his last four games, including four goals in that span, and his tally Sunday was the game-winner. The winger already has 10 goals, 24 points, 47 shots on net, 38 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 22 appearances this season. He set career highs with 22 goals and 53 points in 2023-24, but his hot start in 2024-25 could take him to an even higher level.