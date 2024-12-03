Mats Zuccarello Injury: Designated for LTIR

Zuccarello (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Considering Zuccarello has already missed eight games due to his lower-body injury, this switch to LTIR isn't expected to significantly impact his recovery timeline. The veteran winger will need to be out through at least the team's next three contests, though with a road trip in the mix, the earliest potential return date is likely Dec. 12 back home against Edmonton. In the meantime, Matt Boldy should continue to fill a first-line role with Zuccarello on the shelf.