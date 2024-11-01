Mats Zuccarello News: Offers pair of helpers

Zuccarello notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Zuccarello helped out on goals by Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov in this contest. This was Zuccarello's third multi-point effort of the season as he continues to offer strong offense in a top-line role. The 37-year-old winger is up to five goals, six assists, 23 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-7 rating over 10 appearances. It's fair to question how long Zuccarello can keep up this level of offense, but it doesn't look like his age will be a problem in 2024-25.