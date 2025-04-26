Matt Roy News: Produces assist Friday

Roy logged an assist, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Roy continues to play in a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman. The 30-year-old has one assist, two shots on net, six hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three playoff contests. Roy is a good target for fantasy managers in need of a boost in the physical categories. He had 24 points, 114 hits, 113 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 69 regular-season appearances.