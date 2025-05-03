Matthew Coronato Injury: Inks seven-year deal

Coronato (undisclosed) signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the Flames on Saturday.

Coronato was set to become a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. This new deal seems largely based on the 22-year-old's potential rather than his existing resume. Going into the 2024-25 campaign, he had three goals and nine points across 35 career NHL appearances, but Coronato made significant strides this season, recording 24 goals, 47 points and 180 shots in 77 outings. Taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Coronato has the potential to best those offensive totals in 2025-26. The question mark for now is his health -- he underwent an MRI in April that revealed an undisclosed injury that will prevent him from playing for Team USA in the 2025 IIHF World Championship. It's not clear what Coronato's timetable is.