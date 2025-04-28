Matthew Coronato Injury: Withdrawn from Worlds

Coronato underwent an MRI that revealed an undisclosed injury, resulting in him being pulled from the Team USA roster Monday for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

The Flames didn't offer any specifics regarding the nature or severity of Coronato's injury, though they did call it a "preventative decision." In his first full NHL campaign, the 22-year-old winger notched 24 goals and 23 helpers in 77 regular-season games this year. Barring a long-term injury, Coronato should be capable of building on that production heading into the 2025-26 campaign.