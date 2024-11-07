Mattias Janmark Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Janmark is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Thursday.

Janmark has underwhelmed offensively this season, having managed just one point in his last nine outings and one goal in 14 games to start the 2024-25 campaign. The winger will have some time to get healthy before Saturday's matchup with Vancouver but should probably be considered questionable at this point. If Janmark can't go, the Oilers will either need to bring a forward up from AHL Bakersfield or roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.