Mattias Janmark News: Notches helper in win

Janmark logged an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Janmark has four helpers over 10 games in December. After Viktor Arvidsson returned from an undisclosed injury, Janmark had been bumped down to the fourth line, but he moved back up to the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) unavailable Sunday. The 32-year-old Janmark has contributed 14 points, 17 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 34 appearances this season. He fills a defensive role in the bottom-six, and while he's never been a volume shooter, his shot total in 2024-25 does not bode well for sustaining offense in the long run.