Mattias Janmark News: Stuck in slump

Janmark's point drought reached 15 games in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Even a bump up to the top six during Connor McDavid's three-game suspension wasn't enough to lift Janmark out of his slump. Those top-six duties are likely over Monday versus the Kraken, with Janmark the most logical choice to end up back on the third line. The 32-year-old forward has a goal, 13 assists, 30 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 49 outings this season, but his role as a primarily defensive forward often doesn't make him a fantasy-friendly player.