Matty Beniers News: Points in three straight

Beniers collected an assist along with one block in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

Beniers was nearly shut out from the scoresheet in the Kraken's highest scoring output thus far but managed a secondary assist on Eeli Tolvanen's goal that capped Seattle's scoring late in the third period. The helper gave Beniers points in three straight contests. The 21-year-old winger started the season on the quiet side with just one point through the first seven outings but bounced back with five points during his three-game streak.