Max Domi Injury: Could return Tuesday

Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Domi (lower body) could return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against New Jersey, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Domi has missed the last eight games due to a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing over the past week and appears to be on the cusp of returning to game action. Even if he isn't cleared to suit up against the Devils, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix to play Thursday against the Ducks or Saturday against the Red Wings. Over 19 appearances prior to his absence, the 29-year-old recorded six assists, 11 blocked shots and seven hits while averaging 15:18 of ice time.