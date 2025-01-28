Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Pacioretty headshot

Max Pacioretty Injury: Expected back Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Pacioretty (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup versus Minnesota on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

The final step in Pacioretty's return to play will be his activation off injured reserve, which will likely come Wednesday sometime before puck drop. In addition to slotting into a third-line role, Pacioretty practiced with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to his stint on IR, the 36-year-old winger was stuck in an eight-game pointless streak in addition to a 12-game goal drought.

Max Pacioretty
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now