Maxim Tsyplakov News: Back on scoresheet in win

Tsyplakov generated a goal and a helper in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

Tsyplakov scored a beautiful unassisted goal before registering the primary assist on Kyle Palmieri's power-play marker in the middle frame to help New York slip past Buffalo. In addition, Tsyplakov compiled two shots, one block, eight hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in 15:01 of ice time. The 26-year-old could be a valuable depth addition to fantasy managers in need of production across multiple categories. The left-shot forward is filling a top-six role and time on the power play in his first NHL season after coming over from the KHL. Tsyplakov is up to two goals, five assists, 10 PIM, 16 shots, 33 hits, three blocks, three takeaways and a plus-3 rating through 11 games.