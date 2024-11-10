Maxim Tsyplakov News: Generates assist Saturday

Tsyplakov notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Tsyplakov assisted on a Brock Nelson tally that put the Islanders ahead 3-1 in the third period, but the lead didn't last. While the team's top line has battled injuries, head coach Patrick Roy has kept the trio of Tsyplakov, Nelson and Kyle Palmieri together as the second line. Tsyplakov has yet to create a point streak, but he's been fairly steady with two goals, seven helpers, 19 shots on net, 45 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances this season.