Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Generates assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Tsyplakov notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Tsyplakov assisted on a Brock Nelson tally that put the Islanders ahead 3-1 in the third period, but the lead didn't last. While the team's top line has battled injuries, head coach Patrick Roy has kept the trio of Tsyplakov, Nelson and Kyle Palmieri together as the second line. Tsyplakov has yet to create a point streak, but he's been fairly steady with two goals, seven helpers, 19 shots on net, 45 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances this season.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now