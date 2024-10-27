Maxim Tsyplakov News: Sets up two goals Saturday

Tsyplakov delivered two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Tsyplakov was credited with assists in two of the Islanders' three first-period goals, setting up Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson, but he's been struggling to make an impact as a scoring weapon. Even though he has four assists over his last six appearances, the 26-year-old Russian winger hasn't scored since the season-opening loss against Utah on Oct. 10, and to make things even more worrisome, he's gone six straight games taking just one shot. Tsyplakov needs to find a way to take more risks as a scoring option for the Isles, because otherwise, his fantasy upside will continue to trend in the wrong direction.