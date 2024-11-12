Fantasy Hockey
Mike Matheson

Mike Matheson News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Matheson logged a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.

Matheson snapped a five-game slump by helping out on Cole Caufield's game-winning tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Matheson was hot before that dry spell, so he should be able to get his offense back on track. The blueliner is looking for his first goal of the year, but he has 10 assists (six on the power play), 24 shots on net, 27 PIM, 45 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 16 appearances in a top-pairing role.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
