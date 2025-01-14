Mike Matheson News: Goal, assist in win

Matheson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

The goal was a dazzler for any player, let alone a defenseman. Matheson was able to convert on an end-to-end rush by himself to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. The blueliner also helped out on Cole Caufield's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The arrival of Lane Hutson has stolen some of Matheson's thunder, but he's still a capable all-around defenseman in his own right. For the season, the 30-year-old has three goals, 22 points, 82 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances. His tally Tuesday was his first since Nov. 30.