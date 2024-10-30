Mikey Anderson News: Dishes two assists in win

Anderson notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Anderson ended a four-game point drought with his second multi-point effort of the year. He helped out on goals by Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere as the Kings dominated the scoring early. Anderson has six points, 15 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 11 contests. He's been fine without usual defense partner Drew Doughty (ankle) in the lineup -- Anderson has most often been paired with Vladislav Gavrikov in recent games.