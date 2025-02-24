Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League (NHL) has just two games on the schedule after a heavy weekend of action following the 4 Nations Face-off Tournament break. That's OK, as we have two intriguing Western Conference battles on tap, and we'll cover each of them thoroughly, hopefully giving you a leg up on the books. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Feb. 24

San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets

The Sharks (15-36-7) head from Calgary to Winnipeg on no rest, looking to shoot down the red-hot Jets (40-14-3). It's a tall order, and we'll all get to see it at 7:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

The Jets have won four in a row in this series, but three of those wins are just by a single goal, so that makes the Sharks a pretty intriguing puck line 'dog. However, in the first meeting at Canada Life Centre back on Oct. 18, the Jets dismantled the Sharks 8-3 as a similar heavy favorite (-399).

As mentioned, San Jose is playing on no rest. The last time it played on no rest was also a back-to-back on the road, losing 6-3 in Boston Jan. 20, before falling 7-5 in a wild game in Nashville the next night. Prior to that, the Sharks lost 3-1 at home on no rest Jan. 11 after a 2-1 setback at Utah on Jan. 10. In other words, San Jose has lost three straight on no rest, and each loss has been by two or more goals. It last won in a back-to-back on Nov. 30 in Seattle, a 4-2 victory, and that was in a home-and-home with the Kraken, so familiarity likely helped.

San Jose lost 3-2 in Calgary on Sunday, and things got off to a good start. Macklin Celebrini gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the first period, and Tyler Toffoli assisted. Toffoli was back later with a goal of his own early in the third period, tying things 2-2. But, Alexandar Georgiev gave up the winner later in the period, and that's how things ended. Vitek Vanecek (3-9-2, 4.01 GAA, .878 SV%) is expected to go in the second end of the back-to-back.

The Jets continue to top the Western Conference standings, and to make matters worse for the visitors, the Jets rested Connor Hellebuyck in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues, giving Hellebuyck time to rest after he was leaned upon heavily by Team USA at the 4 Nations Tournament, as the Americans came up just short in overtime in the title game.

In that win behind Eric Comrie, the Jets saw Nikolaj Ehlers open the scoring, while Gabriel Vilardi stayed hot with a pair of regulation goals. Cole Perfetti notched a pair of primary assists, too.

Winnipeg has won nine in a row, last tasting defeat in Utah on Jan. 20 in a rare off night by Hellebuyck. In that span, the offense has been red-hot, going for 39 total goals, or 4.3 goals per game (GPG). The Jets have allowed 2.4 GPG in the past 10 games, so it's not impossible to score against them. However, can the Sharks get on their level offensively? That is unlikely.

As far as the total is concerned, the Sharks have hit the Over in seven of the past 10 games, thanks in large part to a hemorrhaging of goals. San Jose has allowed 58 goals in the past 12 outings, or 4.9 GPG. That makes the Over very, very attractive in this matchup.

Jets -1.5 (-159 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

The Golden Knights (34-17-6) and the Kings (30-17-7) hook up at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET, and this should be a little better than the undercard game. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The home team has won each of the previous meetings this season, but they haven't met since late October. Los Angeles won 6-3 in that meeting at Crypto as short 'dogs (+117) at home as the Over (6.5). Vegas won 6-1 in the first matchup on The Strip Oct. 22, cashing as slight favorites (-121) as the Over (5.5) also hit.

VGK rolls in with three straight wins, including a 3-1 post-break win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Saturday as heavy favorites (-216) as the Under (5.5) connected. The Golden Knights have allowed a total of just seven goals in the past four outings, or 1.8 GPG.

L.A. knocked around the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 on Saturday as moderate favorites (-164) as the Over (5.5) easily connected. Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves, allowing three goals to Barrett Hayton, including two markers on the power play. Drew Doughty, back from the 4 Nations, scored a goal, while Mikey Anderson (ENG), Kevin Fiala (PPG), Alex Laferriere and Trevor Lewis also joined him on the scoresheet.

The Kings have won four of the past five games in February, cashing the Over in each of those victories. It's night and day from home L.A. wrapped up January, as it was shut out in back-to-back games in Tampa and Raleigh.

Still, Vegas has been a little more consistent lately, and while we're going against the home trend in this series, let's back VGK and the Over.

Golden Knights ML (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Sunday, we split our two best bets. We haven't done more than one in a while. A late flurry of goals in the Seattle-Tampa Bay game helped us miss the Over by just a half-goal, but a single goal in the first two periods had us behind the 8-ball and chasing all game. The Stars held off the New York Islanders for the road win, though.

On Sunday, let's with the Over in the Sharks-Jets game as our best bet.

Over 5.5 Goals - Sharks at Jets (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 1-1 (50.0%, -38)

Year-to-Date: 18-13-1 (58.1%, +262)

