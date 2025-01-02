Mikhail Sergachev News: Helps out on empty-netter

Sergachev notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Sergachev finished with a positive rating for the first time in five games. The 26-year-old defenseman piled up points in December, earning two goals and nine assists over 13 contests, and it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down. Overall, he's at eight goals, 20 helpers, 64 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances in a top-pairing role.