Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Mixed results in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Sergachev produced a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Sergachev set up Nick Schmaltz's tally in the third period. On the flip side, Sergachev was also on the ice for all four of the Avalanche's goals. The 26-year-old has a goal and six helpers over his last six games, giving him a total of 27 points (11 on the power play), 57 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating through 35 outings overall. He's been a big positive for Utah's defense, but he'll be prone to the occasional rough game when the team around him isn't in peak form.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now