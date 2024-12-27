Mikhail Sergachev News: Mixed results in loss

Sergachev produced a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Sergachev set up Nick Schmaltz's tally in the third period. On the flip side, Sergachev was also on the ice for all four of the Avalanche's goals. The 26-year-old has a goal and six helpers over his last six games, giving him a total of 27 points (11 on the power play), 57 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating through 35 outings overall. He's been a big positive for Utah's defense, but he'll be prone to the occasional rough game when the team around him isn't in peak form.