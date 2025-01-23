Morgan Geekie News: Nets goal vs. New Jersey
Geekie scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.
Geekie has been productive in recent weeks and has found the back of the net in three of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's racked up five points (three goals, two helpers). The 26-year-old has surpassed the 30-point mark just once in his career, but he's on pace to do so in 2024/25 as well and could even deliver career-high numbers across the board if he replicates the production he's had so far in the second half of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now