Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Nets goal vs. New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Geekie scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Geekie has been productive in recent weeks and has found the back of the net in three of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's racked up five points (three goals, two helpers). The 26-year-old has surpassed the 30-point mark just once in his career, but he's on pace to do so in 2024/25 as well and could even deliver career-high numbers across the board if he replicates the production he's had so far in the second half of the season.

