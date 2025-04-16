Morgan Geekie News: Scores in season finale

Geekie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Geekie had an incredible finish to 2024-25 with nine goals and 10 assists over his last 11 games. The 26-year-old totaled 33 goals, 24 assists, 150 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-3 rating in 77 appearances. A top-line role alongside David Pastrnak was helpful, but Geekie is risky for fantasy managers to bank on in 2025-26, as his shooting percentage is virtually guaranteed to drop from this year's 22.0 percent mark.