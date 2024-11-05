Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: First power-play points of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Rielly scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in a 4-0 win over Boston on Tuesday. His goal stood as the winner.

Rielly took a feed from Mitch Marner and fired a wrist shot from inside the blue line through a sea of bodies in front of Jeremy Swayman. It was his first multi-point game of the season, as well as his first power-play points of 2024-25. Last season, 20 of Rielly's 58 points -- close to one-third -- came with the man advantage. The Leafs currently sit in the bottom six of the NHL in power-play effectiveness, so expect things to shift for Rielly and his mates in this important fantasy category.

