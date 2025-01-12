Fantasy Hockey
Nathan Bastian

Nathan Bastian News: No points since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Bastian has not gotten on the scoresheet over 15 games since he returned from a broken jaw that cost him 16 contests.

Bastian's overall drought is at 16 games, a span in which he has 39 hits, 13 shots on net and 23 PIM. The 27-year-old is a physical fourth-line winger, so a lack of offense isn't out of the ordinary. He has five points, 56 hits, 27 PIM, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 27 outings overall. Without better scoring numbers, Bastian won't be much of an impact player in fantasy.

