Nathan Bastian News: No points since return
Bastian has not gotten on the scoresheet over 15 games since he returned from a broken jaw that cost him 16 contests.
Bastian's overall drought is at 16 games, a span in which he has 39 hits, 13 shots on net and 23 PIM. The 27-year-old is a physical fourth-line winger, so a lack of offense isn't out of the ordinary. He has five points, 56 hits, 27 PIM, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 27 outings overall. Without better scoring numbers, Bastian won't be much of an impact player in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now