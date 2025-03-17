Nathan Walker News: Heavy hitter in win
Walker notched an assist, eight hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Walker's eight hits matched a season high, and he snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. This was his first assist since Dec. 31 -- he had scored just three goals over his previous 25 outings. The 31-year-old forward is one point shy of his career high with 12 points over 59 contests in 2024-25. He's added 55 shots on net, 40 PIM and 217 hits while most often filling a fourth-line role. Walker doesn't score much, but he's played well enough to keep Alexandre Texier out of the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now