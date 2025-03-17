Nathan Walker News: Heavy hitter in win

Walker notched an assist, eight hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Walker's eight hits matched a season high, and he snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. This was his first assist since Dec. 31 -- he had scored just three goals over his previous 25 outings. The 31-year-old forward is one point shy of his career high with 12 points over 59 contests in 2024-25. He's added 55 shots on net, 40 PIM and 217 hits while most often filling a fourth-line role. Walker doesn't score much, but he's played well enough to keep Alexandre Texier out of the lineup.