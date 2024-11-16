Nathan Walker News: Nets equalizer Saturday

Walker scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Walker snapped a five-game slump with the third-period tally, which tied the game at 2-2. The 30-year-old has meshed well with Radek Faksa and Alexei Toropchenko as a checking trio. Through 13 appearances, Walker has two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 52 hits and an even plus-minus rating. His career high in points is 13 over 45 contests in 2023-24, but he's started well enough to be in position to surpass that mark this season.