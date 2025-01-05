Neal Pionk News: Manages assist in Saturday's loss

Pionk produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

This was Pionk's second helper in his last three games. The 29-year-old defenseman hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings since a three-game streak from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. He's up to 28 points, 67 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 60 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 41 outings in a second-pairing role. Pionk would have to go through a brutal slump to fall shy of earning the second 40-point campaign of his career.