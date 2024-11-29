Neal Pionk News: Scores in Friday's loss

Pionk scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pionk found twine on a shot from the point in the third period, tying the game at 3-3. The defenseman has three points over his last three outings following a five-game slump. He's up to four goals -- one off of last year's total -- and 20 points while adding 44 shots, 38 hits, 38 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 24 appearances. Pionk's role is as steady as it gets on the second pairing and second power-play unit, so he's a safe and well-rounded blueliner for fantasy.