Nicholas Robertson News: Mired in slump

Robertson was held off the scoresheet for his 12th game in a row in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Robertson has 20 shots on net in that span, so it's not for a lack of opportunity. The Maple Leafs are severely understaffed at forward due to seven injuries and a suspension, but it's not encouraging to see Robertson squander his opportunity to make himself essential to the team. Through 19 games, he has a single goal, 29 shots, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 12:27 of ice time.