NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 16

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game in the NHL on Friday as Toronto tries to stave off elimination on the road in Florida for Game 6. It's a single-game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone matchup.

CAPTAIN

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TOR ($15,000): After three tough outings, Bobrovsky has been sensational over his last two by saving 54 of 55 shots and only allowing a meaningless Nicholas Robertson goal late in Game 5.

FLEX

Joseph Woll, TOR at FLA ($9,400): I like taking both goalies in single-game DFS contests as they're pretty much guaranteed to provide fantasy production. Woll was excellent in Game 4 before getting pulled on Wednesday after giving up five goals on 25 shots. He needs to be stronger on Friday if the Leafs hope to return to Toronto for a Game 7.

Matthew Knies, TOR at FLA ($7,400): Knies has been one of Toronto's best players during the playoffs with five goals - two of them on the power play - and two assists. He's also on the top line and man-advantage while contributing 29 goals and 29 assists during the regular season.

William Nylander, TOR at FLA ($9,800): Nylander has taken over as Toronto's top offensive player this postseason by registering 15 points, which is good for fourth overall in the league.

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. TOR ($6,400): Marchand has been a postseason Leaf-killer throughout his career. The veteran has tallied two goals and three assists this series to give him 34 points from 33 previous playoff meetings against Toronto.

Tomas Nosek, FLA vs. TOR ($2,000): Nosek is perfectly valued to fill out your roster with an assist in three games this series while receiving some secondary power-play time on Wednesday.

