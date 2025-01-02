Nick Bjugstad News: Breaks out of slump

Bjugstad produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Bjugstad snapped a 12-game point drought with a helper on Lawson Crouse's go-ahead goal at 2:35 of the third period. In that span, Bjugstad went minus-8 with 21 shots on net and 14 hits. The 32-year-old has centered the third line a majority of the time this year, but that group has struggled to get on the scoresheet regularly. Bjugstad has just nine points with 48 shots on net, 43 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 30 appearances, so he doesn't need to be rostered in many fantasy formats.