NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Friday had a light NHL schedule, and Sunday is more of the same. Saturday, though, is rife with NHL action. There are 11 games on the docket in the evening, with the first puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here are my recommendations for your NHL DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Even though only four teams played Friday, three teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. Pittsburgh gets to be at home for both games, but the Sabres are visiting the Sharks and the Jets are visiting the Predators. Connor Hellebuyck started Friday, so that changes the landscape for Winnipeg.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. STL ($8,200): Sorokin has had a semi-rebound of a season to date. He hasn't been in peak form, but his GAA is down to 2.64 and his save percentage is up to .914. Both of the offenses have struggled, but the Blues have been a smidge worse. They have averaged 2.43 goals per game, but of particular note is their average of 26.2 shots on net per game.

Cam Talbot, DET vs. BOS ($7,600): Talbot has done what he can as the Red Wings' offense tries to round into form. He has a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Bruins have already axed a head coach and it's easy to see why they wanted to try and light that proverbial fire under the squad. Boston has averaged a paltry 2.33 goals and 27.2 shots per contest.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA at PIT ($7,400): Vejmelka has only played in eight games this year, but they have gone well. He has a 2.37 GAA and a .922 save percentage. With Connor Ingram injured, Vejmelka is the No. 1 netminder for Utah. The Penguins have been below average offensively. and bad defensively. On the second leg of a back-to-back, that could be a recipe for a loss, and thus a win for Vejmelka.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mikael Granlund, SJS vs. BUF ($6,100): The Sharks aren't good, but there have been some positives. The 32-year-old Granlund represents a steadying veteran presence, but he's also contributing offensively. In four of his last eight games, he's had multiple points. Meanwhile, the Sabres' goaltending situation is so dire they picked James Reimer off waivers, the last refuge for an NHL team. Not only that, but the Sabres are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back.

Jonathan Marchessault, NAS vs. WPG ($4,700): Marchessault has been unlucky, as he has a 4.8 percent shooting rate. However, he's been shooting with his usual gusto, having put 62 shots on net through 20 games. His bad luck has not stopped him from giving it a go either, as he has 32 shots on goal over his last 11 contests. Usually, I wouldn't recommend somebody against the Jets, but they are finishing out a back-to-back, and Eric Comrie should be making a rare appearance. The veteran (and career backup) has a .894 save percentage as an NHL netminder.

Dylan Cozens, BUF at SJS ($4,600): I wouldn't stack Sabres on the second leg of a back-to-back, but a value play can be found in this matchup. Cozens' poor puck luck this season also offers up an under-the-radar value. Though he only has seven points through 20 games, his three goals have come on 53 shots on net. The Sharks have a 3.41 GAA but have also given up a robust 33.4 shots on net per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Utah Hockey Club at Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (C - $3,300), Clayton Keller (W - $6,200), Dylan Guenther (W - $5,100)

The worst defensive team in the NHL (at least to this point of the season) is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Yeah, that'll work for me. Tristan Jarry started Friday, which leaves Alex Nedeljkovic to tend goal Saturday. He has a .886 save percentage this season and a career .904 save percentage. This is the current configuration of Utah's first line. Fortunately, it features the team's top player.

Bjugstad, recently shifted back to first-line center, has three goals and two assists this season. However, he started the season injured, so that production has come in only 11 games. Last year, he tallied 22 goals for the then-Phoenix Coyotes. Utah's first captain, Keller, hasn't quite been up to his usual level, but he still has six goals and 10 assists through 19 games. I'm just judging him based on the fact he's coming off two 30-goal seasons in a row. His last 15 shots on net haven't gone it, so maybe his puck luck will swing back his way. Guenther has seven goals and seven assists. In addition to moving up to the top line, he's also on the top power-play unit and has averaged 3:18 per game with the extra man.

Golden Knights at Canadiens

William Karlsson (C - $5,900), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $5,500), Brett Howden (W - $3,100)

Montreal has a 3.68 GAA, which is the second-highest in the NHL. That's not surprising given the goaltending situation. The Habs took a gamble on Sam Montembeault or Cayden Primeau finally looking like an NHL netminder. No dice. Montembeault has a .906 save percentage, which would be a personal high for him. So, he's been below average and playing better than ever. This may be Vegas' third line, but it may be the best third line in the NHL as currently constituted.

Since returning from injury, Karlsson has 10 points in 12 games. He has also put at least three shots on net on six occasions. Getting a regular run with the Golden Knights for the first time, Dorofeyev has tallied 10 goals through 20 contests. He's put 57 shots on net. His 17.5 percent shooting rate is sustainable given his career 15.4 percent rate. Howden just signed a five-year extension for Vegas. Maybe the fact he has eight goals in 20 games played a role in that. He also has two goals in his last three contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK at MON ($5,400): Theodore has tallied 14 points through 19 contests. That's with a 2.6 percent shooting rate that should improve. As previously noted, the Canadiens have a 3.68 GAA, so Theodore has a good opportunity to add to his point total, especially with Alex Pietrangelo banged up. Thus, opening up a smidge more ice time, especially on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at DET ($4,800): The Bruins' offense has been poor. McAvoy has not been excluded from that, as he has seven points on the season. However, he's also played a whopping 4:25 per game on the power play. The Red Wings are one of four teams with a penalty-kill percentage below 70, so that at least gives McAvoy an opportunity. That suffices for a defenseman.

Dmitry Orlov, CAR at CBJ ($3,100): Orlov has 11 points in his last 19 games. He also has an assist in each of his last three outings. The Blue Jackets have surprisingly only allowed 28.7 shots on net per game, but the goaltending has still been lacking. Columbus has a 3.58 GAA, the third-most in the league.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.