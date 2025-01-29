Nick Bjugstad News: Picks up helper in overtime loss
Bjugstad notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Bjugstad ended a six-game slump with the helper. Prior to his quiet stretch, he earned four points over a six-game span -- the 32-year-old has run a little streaky while seeing bottom-six minutes this season. Bjugstad is at 13 points, 75 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-8 rating through 42 contests overall. That level of production typically won't get much attention in fantasy, though he could help in deep formats that reward physical play.
