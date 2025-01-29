Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Bjugstad headshot

Nick Bjugstad News: Picks up helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Bjugstad notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Bjugstad ended a six-game slump with the helper. Prior to his quiet stretch, he earned four points over a six-game span -- the 32-year-old has run a little streaky while seeing bottom-six minutes this season. Bjugstad is at 13 points, 75 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-8 rating through 42 contests overall. That level of production typically won't get much attention in fantasy, though he could help in deep formats that reward physical play.

Nick Bjugstad
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now