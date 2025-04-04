Fantasy Hockey
Nick Blankenburg headshot

Nick Blankenburg News: Pockets assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Blankenburg notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Blankenburg has four helpers over his last eight contests, including two on the power play. The 26-year-old defenseman has handled top-pairing minutes for the better part of a month now in the absence of Roman Josi (upper body). Blankenburg has matched his career high of 14 points from the 2022-23 campaign with the Blue Jackets. He's added 76 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-6 rating over 54 outings in 2024-25.

Nick Blankenburg
Nashville Predators
