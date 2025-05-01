Nick Paul News: Deposits goal in Game 5 loss

Paul scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Paul put up two goals over the last three games, but his tally Wednesday wasn't enough to help extend the Lightning's season. The 30-year-old forward added 12 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating over five playoff contests. He's signed for four more years at an affordable $3.15 million cap hit. Expect Paul to continue in his usual middle-six role in 2025-26 after a strong 41-point effort over 76 regular-season games in 2024-25.