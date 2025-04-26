Fantasy Hockey
Nick Paul News: Fires winner in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 8:40pm

Paul scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Florida in Game 3.

Paul fired a wrist shot from the right circle, and it clipped the inside of Sergei Bobrovsky's skate and in for the game-winner. It was a bit of a weak goal, but it gave the Bolts a lead for the first time in the series. It was Paul's first point this postseason and his 13th in 37 playoff outings. However, he has contributed in other ways, earning 14 hits and winning 62.1 percent of his faceoffs.

