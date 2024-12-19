Niko Mikkola News: Scores again Wednesday

Mikkola scored a goal on four shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Mikkola has three points over his last two contests. The 28-year-old defenseman has been surprisingly active on offense this season, with four goals and 14 points through 33 appearances, putting him just three points back of matching his career-best production from 2023-24. The blueliner has added 50 shots on net, 49 hits, 40 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating. Mikkola is worth a look in deeper formats and could have widespread fantasy appeal if he continues to chip in offense on a semi-regular basis.