Niko Mikkola News: Tallies in high-scoring win

Mikkola scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.

Mikkola snapped a four-game slump with his second tally of the campaign. The defenseman continues to put up decent offense while seeing top-four minutes, though he is still primarily a defensive figure in the lineup. He has 11 points, 37 shots on net, 35 hits, 36 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances. That's a pace that would earn him not just his first 20-point campaign, but would also lead to him exceeding the 30-point mark if he can sustain it.