Nikolaj Ehlers News: Contributes power-play helper

Ehlers logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Ehlers logged just 13:38 of ice time in the contest, his lowest total in six games. The 28-year-old still made a contribution, setting up Gabriel Vilardi's third-period insurance tally. Ehlers has three goals and six assists over nine outings since he returned from a lower-body injury in mid-December, and he's now at a total of 34 points (14 on the power play), 81 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances this season.