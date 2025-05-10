Fantasy Hockey
Noah Hanifin News: Slings helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Hanifin posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hanifin set up a go-ahead goal by William Karlsson goal in the second period. This was Hanifin's second straight game with a helper, though he was held off the scoresheet in the four contests prior to this improved run on offense. The defenseman is at five points, 21 shots on net, 15 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings in a top-four role.

