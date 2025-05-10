Noah Hanifin News: Slings helper Saturday

Hanifin posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hanifin set up a go-ahead goal by William Karlsson goal in the second period. This was Hanifin's second straight game with a helper, though he was held off the scoresheet in the four contests prior to this improved run on offense. The defenseman is at five points, 21 shots on net, 15 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings in a top-four role.