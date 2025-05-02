Oliver Bjorkstrand Injury: Had surgery during absence

Bjorkstrand underwent surgery after suffering from compartment syndrome, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Friday.

With the news that Bjorkstrand had surgery, it seems unlikely he would have been available for the rest of the postseason. In his 18 regular-season games with the Bolts, the 30-year-old winger registered five goals, four assists and 30 shots while averaging 14:03 of ice time. The 30-year-old winger will enter the 2025-26 campaign in the final year of his contract and should be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for the sixth straight year.