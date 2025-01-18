Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Provides helper Saturday

Bjorkstrand notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Bjorkstrand has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 29-year-old set up a Chandler Stephenson tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Bjorkstrand reached the 30-point mark Saturday (13 goals, 17 helpers) while adding 99 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating over 46 appearances. He's been a strong depth scorer who can get on hot streaks occasionally, so he may be best utilized as a streaming option in fantasy.