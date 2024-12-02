Oliver Kylington Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Kylington (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Bailey Curtis of The Hockey News reports.

Bednar said after Saturday's game against Edmonton that Kylington was considered day-to-day, but the defenseman now appears to be in line to miss more time. The Avalanche are on the brink of beginning a week-long road trip that starts Tuesday in Buffalo, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Kylington sidelined for all five of those road matchups.